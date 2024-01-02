Lahore and Rawalpindi Metro Bus Tracks Are Finally Getting Fixed

The Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) has finally decided to fix the deteriorated tracks of the Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses.

In an urgently convened meeting, the officials decided to initiate asphalt/carpeting work immediately following media reports.

Talking to a local media outlet, an officer of the PMA stated that the authority would be starting the asphalt work very soon to rehabilitate the tracks of the Lahore and Rawalpindi metro bus projects.

The official revealed that the task of refurbishing the 27 km track in Lahore will be handed over to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Development Authority will be responsible for the work in the garrison city.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the Lahore metro bus project hasn’t undergone any major maintenance work since its start in February 2013, except for patchwork and concreting.

The official emphasized that the forthcoming asphalt and maintenance efforts aim to ensure a safer and smoother metro bus journey.