News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore and Rawalpindi Metro Bus Tracks Are Finally Getting Fixed

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 1:09 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) has finally decided to fix the deteriorated tracks of the Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses.

In an urgently convened meeting, the officials decided to initiate asphalt/carpeting work immediately following media reports.

Talking to a local media outlet, an officer of the PMA stated that the authority would be starting the asphalt work very soon to rehabilitate the tracks of the Lahore and Rawalpindi metro bus projects.

The official revealed that the task of refurbishing the 27 km track in Lahore will be handed over to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Development Authority will be responsible for the work in the garrison city.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the Lahore metro bus project hasn’t undergone any major maintenance work since its start in February 2013, except for patchwork and concreting.

The official emphasized that the forthcoming asphalt and maintenance efforts aim to ensure a safer and smoother metro bus journey.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Arsalan Faisal’s Heartfelt Serenade: A Love Song for His Bride on Their Wedding Day
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>