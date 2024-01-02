Poco X6 Series Launch Date Confirmed

In recent days, Poco has been sharing sneak peeks of their much anticipated Poco X6 series. The official launch date was shrouded in mystery, but now the curtain has been lifted by none other than India’s e-commerce giant, Flipkart, revealing that the Poco X6 series is set to make its grand debut in India on January 11.

This forthcoming series is anticipated to encompass the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, at least during the initial launch. Knowing Xiaomi, we will likely see more models in the lineup later on.

Flipkart has gone the extra mile by creating a dedicated promotional page for the Poco X6 series on its website. However, while the specifics remain closely guarded, a banner on Flipkart’s homepage which unveiled the much-anticipated launch date also offered a glimpse at one of the upcoming Poco X6 phones.

Rumors suggest that the Poco X6 and X6 Pro will have a striking resemblance to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi K70E models, respectively. However, as with any rebranding, there are bound to be nuances that set the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro apart from their counterparts.

In the case of the Poco X6, we can expect a 64MP primary camera, a departure from the colossal 200MP camera present in the Redmi Note 13 Pro. Additionally, the ultrawide unit is said to be a 13MP offering instead of the 8MP counterpart found in its Redmi sibling. As for the Poco X6 Pro, it’s anticipated to feature 67W charging capabilities, a slight downgrade from the 90W charging prowess boasted by the Redmi K70E.

Poco recently confirmed that at least one of the phones will be equipped with the high-end Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. Interestingly, this very same chipset serves as the powerhouse for the Redmi K70E. Thus, if the stars align with the rumors, the Poco X6 Pro could indeed be steering its course with the Dimensity 8300 Ultra at its core.