The Pakistan-China border at Khunjerab Pass has been temporarily opened for two weeks, allowing vehicles, drivers, and cargo to pass between the two countries through the Pass.

In a letter to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy of China confirmed that the China-Pakistan Khunjerab Pass will be temporarily opened for trade activities from January 2 to January 16, 2024.

Following the temporary opening of the Khunjerab Pass, a dozen Chinese containers reached the Sost Dry Port, according to customs officials.

Imtiaz Shigri, Assistant Collector Customs Sost, told a media outlet that the pass has been opened temporarily for the transportation of goods only, and not for travel.

It is pertinent to mention that despite agreeing to keep the high-altitude road open throughout the year, it was closed by the Chinese government in November last year.

The two countries are yet to sign a formal agreement to keep the pass open. Previously, the Khunjerab Port management of China’s Xinjiang region had said that until their State Port Management Office issues an official notification, “Khunjerab Port will continue to adopt the seasonal mode of customs clearance, with normal closure from December to March.”