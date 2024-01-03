Samsung’s 2024 Smartphones Will Focus Heavily on ChatGPT-Like AI

With the dawn of a new year comes the opportunity to set forth some New Year’s Resolutions, and it appears that Samsung is on board with the idea as well.

The tech giant has outlined its aspirations for the year ahead, articulated through the voices of co-CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee, alongside co-CEO and President Kyung Kye-hyun, who jointly delivered a New Year’s message.

In this message, Samsung unveils its strategic focal points for the coming year, with a particular emphasis on the pursuit of “super-gap technologies.” Samsung’s objective is to augment its competitive standing by harnessing “technological supremacy” while demonstrating nimble adaptability to the inevitable changes that lie on the horizon.

Samsung underscored a commitment to a “customer-first” approach that will permeate the company’s mobile, home appliances, and software divisions. This dedication extends to the conglomerate’s chip-making business, where the mandate is clear: to fortify its market position by not only enhancing but also broadening the technological gap that separates it from competitors.

Moreover, Samsung has displayed a keen awareness of the ever-evolving technological landscape, envisioning a future marked by transformative forces such as AI, sustainability initiatives, and the intriguing concept of “lifestyle innovation.” While the precise implications of the latter remain unclear, it signals the company’s readiness to pioneer novel approaches that cater to evolving consumer needs.

The Korean phone maker has advocated for the integration of generative AI into work processes, further emphasizing their commitment to harnessing the power of AI to drive innovation and efficiency within the organization.

The message says:

We should revolutionize the way we work and our device experience by applying generative AI to work. Moving from the passive green response of the past, we should pull off a fundamental shift in thinking and discover the green products of the future.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is launching on January 17 as the company’s first AI-centric phone and it appears that it will be the company’s first step toward transforming with AI.