Redmi Note 13 Series Launches Globally on January 15

The Redmi Note 13 series is set to launch in India today and now we also have an international launch date for the highly acclaimed budget phone series. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 will launch around the globe on January 15.

It is unclear which models will feature in the launch event, but since India is getting all three, Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+, we can expect to see the same trend during the international announcement. Some specifications may be changed, however, as per Xiaomi’s usual tradition.

As for the Indian models, the company has already confirmed some of their specifications including a 120Hz AMOLED display with minimal bezels, a lightweight 173.5 grams body, a slim profile, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The main chipset would be the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC alongside a 108MP main camera and 33W fast charging.

The Indian Redmi Note 13 Pro is going to have a double-sided glass body, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and there will be a 200MP camera on the back with a 5,100 mAh battery under the hood with support for 67W wired charging.

The pricing and memory configuration details for Indian Redmi Note 13 models have leaked as well. According to the leak, the vanilla Redmi Note 13 5G will have a starting price of $252, while Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ models will go for $372 and $432, respectively. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be available in 12 GB/ 256 GB memory options, while the other two will be limited to 256 GB and 8 GB options.