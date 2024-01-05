Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Appears in All Its Gaming Glory A Week Before Launch

Asus is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of its ROG Phone 8 series in China, set to take place on January 16. While an official teaser was unveiled at the start of the previous month, recent leaks have provided us with detailed renders of both the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The leak presents a fresh batch of renders, this time exclusively focusing on the ROG Phone 8 Pro, offering an extensive view from various angles. It’s worth noting that the design of both the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro will be nearly indistinguishable, with the exception of some distinct lighting elements located on the rear.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro sports a flat display that features a centrally placed punch-hole housing a 32MP selfie camera. On the handset’s right side, there is a power button and volume controls, while the left and bottom sides are equipped with USB-C ports. Additionally, the device retains the convenience of a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rarity among modern smartphones.

As per previous speculations and leaks, the ROG Phone 8 Pro is expected to boast a 6.78-inch 1080p AMOLED screen offering a rapid 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and LTPO technology. Driving its performance is none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset by Qualcomm, combined with a maximum of 24 GB of RAM.

The details regarding the rear cameras remain shrouded in mystery, while the battery is anticipated to be a robust 5,500 mAh unit that supports 65W fast charging. Moreover, the ROG Phone 8 Pro is rumored to come with an IP68 rating, providing dust and water resistance for added durability.