SNGPL Stops Gas Supply to CNG Stations

Published Jan 5, 2024

Due to the ongoing gas crisis, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to halt the supply of gas to Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Peshawar.

A spokesperson for the SNGPL confirmed that the decision was taken in response to the current gas crisis. He added that the gas supply will be suspended throughout Peshawar starting today.

The SNGPL official, however, did not provide clarification on when the gas supply to CNG stations would be restored.

The energy crisis has worsened across different parts of the country, including Punjab. Sources revealed that due to a shortfall in the demand and supply of electricity, urban and rural areas of the province are experiencing load shedding of three to six hours, respectively.

They added that the government’s failure to reopen the closed power plants resulted in the shortfall. Previously, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) had suspended supply to CNG stations across Sindh for 48 hours.

“The closure is due to a shortage of gas supplies in SSGC’s system that has reduced gas availability,” SSGC announced.

>