Check Out This Local Batter’s Incredible Shot in Zero Visibility Figgy Conditions [Video]

ESPNCricinfo shared an interesting visual on their X, previously Twitter, account where a local tape ball match was being held in super-foggy conditions.

No light meter? No problem says the batter!#YourShots by Abdul Wahab, Location: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pic.twitter.com/68GzUWsKFP — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 5, 2024

The match took place in Pakistan’s province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the country is facing a blanket of fog conditions.

The video was posted by Abdul Wahab, as ESPNCricinfo reshared it.

The batter, supporting a shalwar kameez, was speaking in his native language before he took a stance and hit the right-arm fast bowler for a maximum.

The most interesting part of the video was the low visibility. The batter was able to judge the ball and time it expertly to hit it out of the park.

Bringing the ball back from the foggy conditions would’ve been a task, as the fielder standing on the long-on region can’t be seen due to the weather conditions.

The batter has a wild laugh with the wicket-keeper/camera-person before he shakes the hand of the non-striker and celebrates his shot.

The international cricketers can take inspiration from this video, as a ‘light meter’ is usually used in hard-ball cricket whenever the visibility is low.

The batter in this video had no fear while facing the fast bowler.