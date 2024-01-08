Oppo Find X7 Launched With Several Find X7 Ultra Features for Less Price

Oppo has unveiled not one, but two additions to its Find X7 series. While the Find X7 Ultra takes center stage with its dual periscope cameras and flagship specifications, there’s also the more budget-friendly Find X7 that deserves attention.

This variant adopts the flagship grade Dimensity 9300 chipset, marking a shift in performance, and opts for a different camera configuration by omitting one of the telephoto cameras. Despite these differences, the Find X7 retains a host of intriguing features that promise to cater to a wide range of users.

Design and Display

The Find X7 doesn’t fall far behind its Ultra counterpart, as it shares the same impressive 6.82-inch LTPO OLED screen, capable of achieving up to 4,500 nits of brightness. However, there’s a slight difference in the screen resolution, with the Find X7 offering a 1080p display (vs 2K).

In terms of overall design, the Find X7 is nearly identical to the Ultra model including its dual-tone back and leather finish below a circular camera.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Dimensity 9300 chipset with flagship performance. This chipset boasts a robust CPU configuration, featuring four Cortex-X4 cores, with one clocked at an impressive 3.25 GHz and the other three running at 2.85 GHz. Complementing these are four Cortex-A720 units operating at 2.0 GHz.

In terms of memory and storage, the Find X7 packs a substantial 16 GB of RAM and offers a generous 512 GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for all your digital needs.

The phone boots Android 14 with ColorOS 14 on top.

Cameras

The Find X7’s primary camera boasts a substantial 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor, notable for its 1/1.4-inch size, a feature shared with smartphones like the OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro.

Complementing this is the ultra-wide camera, equipped with another 50MP sensor, working in conjunction with a 119-degree Field of View (FoV) lens. Additionally, the Find X7 features a 64MP telephoto camera, which utilizes the OmniVision OV64B sensor.

For selfies, the device incorporates a 32 MP f/2.4 front-facing shooter, a consistent choice seen in Oppo’s flagship lineup since the Find X3 series.

Battery and Pricing

The Oppo Find X7 is equipped with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, capable of supporting both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. This battery unit mirrors the one found in the X6 Pro and the X7 Ultra, promising consistent and reliable power delivery.

In terms of design and color options, users can choose from four distinct choices – Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, Tailored Black, and an exclusive all-purple variant reserved for this non-Ultra model.

The device is available in several configurations, including the 12/256 GB model priced at $560, the 16/256 GB variant at $600, the 16/512 GB version at $640, and a top-tier variant with a generous 1 TB of storage for $700.

Oppo Find X7 Specifications