Poco X6 Pro Will Feature 2x Optical Zoom Camera and OIS in a Budget Package

Poco is gearing up for its next big launch, introducing a trio of smartphones that cater to the mid-range and affordable segments. The much-anticipated Poco X6 5G Series, featuring the Poco X6 5G, Poco X6 Pro 5G, and another addition, the Poco M6 Pro 4G, is scheduled to make its debut on January 11 in India. This unveiling promises to inject fresh choices into the mid-range and affordable price brackets.

Building on previous teasers, Poco is once again building anticipation by teasing the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro 5G models via its official social media accounts. With just a few days left until the official launch, smartphone enthusiasts and Poco fans can look forward to discovering the full range of features that these devices are set to bring to the table.

Poco has provided a glimpse into the impressive camera capabilities of the upcoming Poco X6 Pro 5G. It confirms the inclusion of a robust 64MP triple primary sensor, equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for enhanced image stability. Additionally, it introduces a noteworthy feature – 2X in-sensor zoom, promising enhanced photography capabilities.

Poco has also showcased the camera module design of the Poco X6 Pro 5G in a video teaser. This module boasts a trio of camera sensors, just like the Redmi K70 series in China, leading us to believe that the Poco X6 lineup is rebranded from the former. The Redmi K70 Pro also comes with OIS and 2x optical zoom.

Leaked Spec Sheet

Aligning with previous leaks and rumors, it appears that both the Poco X6 Pro 5G and Poco X6 5G will embrace the new HyperOS as their operating system, departing from the conventional MIUI 14. The Poco X6 Pro 5G is set to make its debut powered by the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC.

In terms of its display, the Poco X6 Pro 5G should come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera department does not disappoint, with a 64MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). To ensure sustained usage, it will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, further complemented by 67W fast charging capabilities.

On the other hand, the Poco X6 5G seems to come equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. This smartphone should feature a sizable 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

In the realm of photography, the Poco X6 5G offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. To keep users powered throughout the day, the device boasts a 5,100 mAh battery, accompanied by the convenience of 67W fast charging.