Punjab Announces Date Sheets for Class 9 and 10 Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has officially disclosed that the matric exams in Punjab for the year 2024 are scheduled to start on March 1, 2024.

The declaration follows a meeting held at BISE Rawalpindi by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen, where the tentative date sheet for the 9th and 10th annual examinations for 2024 was confirmed.

In an effort to maintain consistency among all educational boards in Punjab, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has collaborated to ensure that they will follow the same date sheet and timetable for the annual matric exams.

According to the tentative date sheet for Punjab matric exams, the 10th-grade papers will commence with History of Pakistan on March 1, followed by Punjabi on March 2, English Compulsory on March 4, and Arabic on March 5. Subsequent subjects will be examined on designated dates, with the final paper, Urdu compulsory, scheduled for March 18.

The 9th-grade exams are set to start on March 19, initiating with Economics and History of Pakistan, followed by English on March 20, Arabic on March 21, and concluding with Pakistan Studies on April 4.

Morning session papers are scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM, while the evening session exams will start at 1:30 PM, except on Fridays when the evening session will commence at 2:30 PM.

It is crucial to note that this date sheet has been collectively decided by the Punjab Board Committee of Chairman, and the final date sheet will be officially announced by the respective boards.