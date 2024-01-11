Amazfit Launches Smart Wearable Ring for Athletes Alongside New Hearing Aids

Amazfit, the Chinese smart wearable brand known for its smartwatches, has now announced a smart ring called Helio Ring. This brand is part of the Zepp Health tech company and is meant for athletes.

Since it is a fitness-focused wearable, it provides athletes with the recovery support needed to improve performance. Amazfit says that the Helio Ring can:

Monitor comprehensive data related to the user’s mental and physical condition with accuracy only possible from a wearable worn on the finger.

This data collected from the user is processed by the Zepp app, which determines whether the athlete should rest or continue their activity based on their intuitive Readiness score.

The Helio Ring can either be worn on its own or paired with a smartwatch, in which case the Zepp app will be able to provide a deeper analysis of the user’s data by combining the tracking capabilities of the watch and the ring.

The smart ring will come with the Zepp Aura rest and wellness service, which will be free for the first three months. It will help athletes enhance their recovery and overall performance. Just like smartwatches, the Helio Ring also comes with the usual health tracking features such as sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, a few sports modes, and an EDA monitor for emotional monitoring.

As for its design, the ring is made from skin-friendly titanium alloy and has 10ATM water resistance. It is available in sizes 10 and 12, which weigh only 3.8g and 4g, respectively. Amazfit has not revealed the battery capacity, but the ring should be able to last 5 days of use.

ALSO READ OnePlus Buds 3 Launched with Smart Noise Cancellation and Lightweight Design

The Helio Ring’s price will be revealed in March once it goes on sale.

Zepp Clarity Pixie

Amazfit has also announced the Zepp Clarity Pixie hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing impairment. The Chinese company is marketing these hearing aids as “virtually invisible.”

The buds have medical-grade silicone tips a titanium alloy casing and IPX7-rated protection. Each bud weighs only 1.1g and is capable of ambient noise cancellation. Battery life is 17 hours with a full charge requiring 2.5 hours via USB C. The charging case also supports wireless charging.

ALSO READ Redmi Watch 4 and Buds 5 Pro Launched With Long Battery Life for $70 Each

The Zepp Clarity Pixie is available for sale already for $1999.