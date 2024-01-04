OnePlus Buds 3 Launched with Smart Noise Cancellation and Lightweight Design

Published Jan 4, 2024

OnePlus just announced its latest flagship killer phone in China dubbed the Ace 3. The premium phone launched alongside the Chinese phone maker’s new wearable accessories, namely the OnePlus Buds 3, featuring a lightweight design, ANC, and more.

When it comes to aesthetics, the Buds 3 bear a striking resemblance to the Buds 2 Pro, albeit with a subtle enhancement in their glossy finish. Under the hood, OnePlus has incorporated the same dual-driver technology previously employed in its Pro earphones, ensuring a premium audio output for users.

The Buds 3 offers a range of noise cancellation modes, including options for 10 dB and 20 dB, before reaching an impressive 49 dB for maximum noise reduction. An intelligent mode has been incorporated, which automatically assesses the surrounding environment and adjusts the ANC settings accordingly. These earbuds are equipped with rubber tips to enhance noise isolation.

For user convenience, the Buds 3 features a touch-sensitive surface on the outer part of the stem. With three microphones on board, OnePlus has leveraged AI technology to minimize background noise during phone calls.

In addition to their advanced features, the Buds 3 boast IP55 certification for durability and are exceptionally lightweight, weighing just 4.8 grams each. The earbuds themselves are powered by a 58 mAh battery, while the case provides 520 mAh of battery capacity.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are scheduled to go on sale alongside the Ace 3 smartphone on January 8 in China. The available colors for these earbuds include Black and Blue and the starting price in China is going to be $63.

>