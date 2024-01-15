You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S23+ on Interest-Free Installments

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series can be PTA approved from Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping platform on interest-free installments, but only if you have a Bank Alfalah credit card. This includes the middle child in the series, the Galaxy S23+.

The Galaxy S23+ can be PTA-approved for a total cost of Rs. 154,999 at Alfa Mall, but this can be broken down to Rs. 25,833 per month through installments. The two installment options available are 3 months and 6 months, both of which have 0% markup.

As the screenshot shows, users must choose an installment plan first (3 months or 6 months), enter their CNIC number, and the IMEI number of their Samsung Galaxy S23+, which can be found on the retail box or inside the phone’s settings menu. The 15-digit IMEI number is a unique identification for electronic devices.

Once the transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which the phone should be approved within 10-12 days. Once the phone has been approved, Alfa Mall merchants give the user a call to inform them of a successful approval, but if there is no call within 12 days, users have the option to check the PTA approval status of their phones manually.

This can be done by heading over to the official PTA website or by sending the phone’s IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Specifications