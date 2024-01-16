Google Reveals Most Popular Political Parties Ahead of General Elections

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 16, 2024 | 4:27 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

With general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, many Pakistanis will be searching for information online about the political parties and other related topics to help them navigate the electoral process.

To help the media outlets and the general public get easy access to this data, Google has set up a Google Trends Pakistan General Election page, a tool that exhibits the top search queries, topics, and interests in parties contesting the elections. The page also includes data on the top election-related topics searched in each part of the country, such as the economy, taxes, and wages, among others.

All the charts from the Google Trends page are embeddable on any site and will continue to update even after they’re placed on an outlet’s site.

ALSO READ

It’s important to note that the Google Trends Pakistan General Election page is not a poll or survey and does not reflect voting intentions. It reflects people’s search interest in particular topics at a local level over a time period. A spike in a particular search query does not reflect that a political party is somehow “more popular” or “winning”.

That being said, here are the most searched political parties in Pakistan at the moment.

ALSO READ

For more information including how to maximize the trends page, visit the Google News Initiative’s website. Explore more at Google Trends’ website.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Yumna Zaidi Goes Chic in Black Pant Suit with Embellished Shoulders
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>