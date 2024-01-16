Higher Driving License Fees Are Now Applicable in Punjab

The caretaker Punjab government has decided that there won’t be any further delay in the implementation of higher driving license fees, and these changes are effective from today.

Previously, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi postponed the implementation of the fees twice. Naqvi had urged the citizens to obtain their driving licenses at the old rates before the fee hike took effect.

In a post on X, the Lahore Traffic Police stated that citizens can now obtain their car and motorcycle learner’s permit for Rs. 500 for a period of up to five years.

پنجاب میں ڈرائیونگ لائسنس کا نیا فیس شیڈول نافذ العمل ہو گیا. #lahoretrafficpolice #PunjabPolice #licensefee pic.twitter.com/f5S39IoJPT — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) January 16, 2024

Here is the revised driving license fees structure:

Earlier, the caretaker Punjab government had launched an online facility for obtaining a driving learner’s license. According to Mohsin Naqvi, citizens can apply online through the Punjab Police app, and the service is also available at 737 police stations and all Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab.

A few weeks ago, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf claimed that more than 2.6 million new learner driving licenses have been issued across the province since the launch of a new system on December 1 by the PITB.