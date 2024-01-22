“Internet Disruptions Due to Technical Glitches May Continue for 2-3 Months”

Director General of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Ahmed Shamim Pirzada Monday said that recent disruptions in internet services were due to technical glitches and may persist for 2 to 3 months.

Addressing a press conference alongside Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Director Operations Waqaruddin Syed, Pirzada explained that a system is being upgraded due to which these disruptions happen.

Responding to a question, he also rejected the notion that the said disruptions had anything to do with the online activities of a political party.

The caretaker information minister also commented on the matter and said that the disruptions were due to technical issues that involved system installations. The minister also made it clear that it cannot be guaranteed that such an issue wouldn’t happen in the near future.

It is pertinent to mention here that social media platforms became inaccessible in Pakistan thrice in a period of just over a month. The first such disruption happened on December 17, the second on January 7, and the most recent on January 20.

Interestingly, the disruptions coincided with the pre-announced online activity of a political party. After the latest disruption on January 20, the PTA issued a statement saying that the disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault.