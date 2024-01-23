Motorola Moto G04 and G24 Launched For as Low as $130

Motorola has unveiled a pair of budget-friendly Moto G smartphones for the European market, the Moto G04 and Moto G24.

They share common features such as 6.6-inch IPS LCDs boasting a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, an operating system based on Android 14, 5,000 mAh batteries, and frames crafted from durable plastic.

The Moto G04 is equipped with a budget Unisoc T606 chipset, combined with 4 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 64 GB. On the other hand, the Moto G24 adopts the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and an expanded storage capacity of 128 GB.

The Moto G24 steps up the photography game with a more capable 50MP primary camera and an accompanying 2MP macro lens. In contrast, the Moto G04 opts for a single 16MP primary camera. Both smartphones incorporate punch-hole cutouts to accommodate their front-facing cameras, with the G24 featuring an 8MP shooter and the G04 equipped with a 5MP module for selfies.

Running on Android 14 with Motorola’s MyUX interface, both phones share additional features, including side-mounted fingerprint scanners, convenient headphone jacks, and IP52 splash resistance.

For color options, the Moto G04 offers a selection of Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. Its pricing starts at $130.

On the other hand, the Moto G24 presents an array of Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, and Pink Lavender colors and starts at a slightly higher price point of $140.

Specifications