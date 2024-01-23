Motorola Moto G04 and G24 Launched For as Low as $130

Motorola has unveiled a pair of budget-friendly Moto G smartphones for the European market, the Moto G04 and Moto G24.

They share common features such as 6.6-inch IPS LCDs boasting a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, an operating system based on Android 14, 5,000 mAh batteries, and frames crafted from durable plastic.

Moto G04

 

The Moto G04 is equipped with a budget Unisoc T606 chipset, combined with 4 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 64 GB. On the other hand, the Moto G24 adopts the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and an expanded storage capacity of 128 GB.

The Moto G24 steps up the photography game with a more capable 50MP primary camera and an accompanying 2MP macro lens. In contrast, the Moto G04 opts for a single 16MP primary camera. Both smartphones incorporate punch-hole cutouts to accommodate their front-facing cameras, with the G24 featuring an 8MP shooter and the G04 equipped with a 5MP module for selfies.

Moto G24

Running on Android 14 with Motorola’s MyUX interface, both phones share additional features, including side-mounted fingerprint scanners, convenient headphone jacks, and IP52 splash resistance.

For color options, the Moto G04 offers a selection of Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. Its pricing starts at $130.

On the other hand, the Moto G24 presents an array of Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, and Pink Lavender colors and starts at a slightly higher price point of $140.

Specifications

Moto G04 Moto G24
Chipset Unisoc T606 Mediatek Helio G85
CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
OS Android 14 Android 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.6″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 90Hz 6.56″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1612 pixels, 90Hz
RAM 4 GB 4 GB
Storage 64 GB 128 GB
Card Slot Yes Yes
Main Camera 16 MP, (wide), AF 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Front Camera 5 MP, (wide) 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1.12µm
Colors Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, Pink Lavender
Battery
 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh
Price
 $130 $140

>