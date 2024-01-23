Motorola Moto G04 and G24 Launched For as Low as $130

Motorola has unveiled a pair of budget-friendly Moto G smartphones for the European market, the Moto G04 and Moto G24.
They share common features such as 6.6-inch IPS LCDs boasting a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, an operating system based on Android 14, 5,000 mAh batteries, and frames crafted from durable plastic.
The Moto G04 is equipped with a budget Unisoc T606 chipset, combined with 4 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 64 GB. On the other hand, the Moto G24 adopts the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and an expanded storage capacity of 128 GB.
The Moto G24 steps up the photography game with a more capable 50MP primary camera and an accompanying 2MP macro lens. In contrast, the Moto G04 opts for a single 16MP primary camera. Both smartphones incorporate punch-hole cutouts to accommodate their front-facing cameras, with the G24 featuring an 8MP shooter and the G04 equipped with a 5MP module for selfies.
Running on Android 14 with Motorola’s MyUX interface, both phones share additional features, including side-mounted fingerprint scanners, convenient headphone jacks, and IP52 splash resistance.
For color options, the Moto G04 offers a selection of Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. Its pricing starts at $130.
On the other hand, the Moto G24 presents an array of Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, and Pink Lavender colors and starts at a slightly higher price point of $140.
Specifications
|Moto G04
|Moto G24
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Mediatek Helio G85
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|OS
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.6″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 90Hz
|6.56″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1612 pixels, 90Hz
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Storage
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Yes
|Main Camera
|16 MP, (wide), AF
|50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Front Camera
|5 MP, (wide)
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1.12µm
|Colors
|Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange
|Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, Pink Lavender
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Price
|$130
|$140