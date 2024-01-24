FTO Directs FBR to Give KP School Principals Maximum Income Tax Rebate

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to give maximum income tax rebate to Principals/Vice-Principals and Head Masters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as admissible to full time teachers/researchers.

According to an order issued by the FTO against the FBR, the FBR should direct the Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar to ensure that Principals, Vice-Principals and Head Masters, of Elementary & Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are treated at par with Principals FG Institutions in all matters relating to tax withholding u/s 149 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, especially; rebate admissible to full time teacher or a researcher, under clause (2) Part-Ill of Second Schedule to Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The complaint was filed under Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance) regarding tax rebate admissible to full time teacher or a researcher, under clause (2) Part-Ill of Second Schedule to Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Facts of the case are that the complainant is presently posted as Principal in GGHS, Manga, Mardan. Before posting as Principal, she was entitled to tax rebate, however, after posting as Principal, she has been deprived of said rebate and prayed to allow rebate in salary as she is still categorized in Teaching Cadre by Provincial Government despite being posted as Head Mistress.

Identical complaints have been filed by Principals, Vice Principals and Head Masters Head Mistress of Elementary & Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Accordingly, President Dr Arif Alvi, as per his decision above, has disposed of the representation of the FBR. RTO, Peshawar in compliance has taken up the matter with Accountant General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate eligible employees.