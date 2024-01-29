Pakistani Mobile Networks Are Now Earning Rs. 247.8 Per Month From Every User

The Mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose to Rs. 278 per month during July-September 2023, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Annual Report for 2023.

The ARPU stood at Rs. 247.8 per month in fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), up from Rs 220.2 in the preceding year i.e. FY22.

Jazz and Ufone particularly stood out, achieving significant ARPU growth rates of 18.8 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

Telenor and Zong also experienced growth, with their ARPU increasing by 8.3 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively. In July-September 2023, Jazz’s ARPU surpassed the Rs. 354 per month milestone along with the overall mobile industry ARPU of Rs. 278.

At present, data revenue accounts for 65 percent of the total revenue in Pakistan’s mobile industry, underlining the importance of promoting the adoption of broadband and digital services to increase the industry’s overall ARPU.

Data ARPU

In FY23, the data ARPU increased to Rs. 242 per month, a modest uptick from the previous year’s Rs. 236.9 per month, despite a decline in the effective price per GB.

This increase in data ARPU can be attributed to the growing trend of increased data usage, which rose from 6.5 GB per subscriber per month to 7.3 GB in FY23, representing a substantial 12.3 percent increase.