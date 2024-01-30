Xiaomi 14 Ultra Could Launch As Soon as Next Month

A recent report hinted at Xiaomi’s potential unveiling of its 14 Ultra flagship, featuring a fresh camera configuration within a familiar design.

Today, another prominent leaker has added weight to this notion, suggesting that the impressive f/1.63 aperture may indeed be part of the package. Furthermore, it is speculated that this phone is slated for a debut towards the end of February.

This timeline notably coincides with the upcoming MWC 2024 event in Barcelona, potentially serving as the platform for the grand revelation of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This event might also witness the international debut of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro flagship duo. Xiaomi has already confirmed its participation in the conference, promising to showcase its latest home devices, and perhaps even offering a glimpse of the highly anticipated Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle.

The concept of a variable aperture for the 14 Ultra has long been circulating within the realm of rumors. This innovative feature entails a two-stop lens that seamlessly transitions between f/1.6 and f/4.0, akin to the mechanism utilized in the 14 and 14 Pro models, employing an f/1.4-4.0 solution. Reportedly, the phone will be equipped with an LYT-900 sensor, a 1”-type platform developed by Sony.

Furthermore, Xiaomi has recently certified a camera kit for the 14 Ultra, resembling its predecessor. However, this iteration might also double as an external battery, promising a substantial boost in overall battery life. The full spectrum of details is expected to be officially unveiled next month, adding to the anticipation surrounding the device.