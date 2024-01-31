Toyota Sold 0.92% EVs Out of Total Cars Sold in 2023

Toyota’s sales figures have proved the critics wrong who called out the automaker for entering the electric vehicle (EV) market later than some competitors.

In addition to retaining its top spot in sales for the fourth consecutive year, Toyota achieved an all-time high in total deliveries. Of the 11,233,039 cars sold by Toyota and its subsidiaries, only a small number departed from the conventional internal combustion engine.

Battery electric vehicle deliveries showcased a remarkable 325.2 percent year-over-year growth. The total deliveries stood at 104,018 units.

Despite a record-breaking year for the company, electric vehicles made up only 0.926 percent of the total shipments.

While Toyota is gearing up for several electric cars in the “Beyond Zero” (bZ) lineup, the company estimates battery-powered EVs will always remain a minority.

Even with Toyota expanding its electric lineup, battery EVs are estimated to make up only 30 percent of the total sales.

“No matter how much BEVs progress, I think they will have a market share of 30%. That leaves the remaining 70% as HEVs, FCEVs, or hydrogen engines. I do not doubt that engine vehicles will survive,” said Chairman Akio Toyoda during an interview with Toyota Times magazine.

Despite efforts by the carmakers to eliminate CO2 emissions, Toyota firmly believes that the combustion engine can survive. Experimental prototypes of the GR Yaris and GR Corolla have undergone testing with the turbocharged 1.6-liter, three-cylinder engine modified to run on hydrogen instead of gasoline.

Toyota sees synthetic fuel as a potential savior for internal combustion engines. Furthermore, the company remains committed to hydrogen technology as it has confirmed an all-new Nexo with a next-gen fuel cell for release next year.