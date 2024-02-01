RDA Files FIRs Against More Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 1, 2024 | 11:29 am

The Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate has taken legal action against the owners of three illegal housing schemes.

According to details, the MP&TE Directorate of RDA filed FIRs against three illegal housing scheme owners at Mandra police station.

A spokesperson for the RDA revealed that these unauthorized housing schemes are operating in Mauza Sahang and Mauza Sahang Mandra on Chakwal Road and Mauza Kari Dulal on GT Road Mandra, Tehsil Gujjar Khan.

He added that the directorate is pursuing legal action against the unauthorized advertisement and marketing of these illegal housing schemes.

Furthermore, the authority had also issued notices to the three illegal housing schemes before proceeding to file FIRs.

As per the spokesperson, the RDA had warned everyone that initiating housing schemes, apartment projects, and commercial buildings within the RDA’s controlled area without the necessary NOC is considered illegal.

This includes any form of advertising, marketing, and project development through agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. The authority has advised the general public to avoid investing in these illegal housing schemes.

