SNGPL Finalizes Plan to Provide Gas to Over 100 Housing Societies

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has finalized its plan to provide gas connections to over 100 prominent housing societies.

Sources told ProPakistani that SNGPL, on the directions of the Prime Minister Secretariat, has finalized a plan with regard to providing gas connections to over 100 prominent housing societies.

Sources said that the caretaker government aims to reopen closed gas connections for domestic consumers, with an initial focus on over 100 housing societies. The concerned authorities have reportedly completed the necessary groundwork.

Under the proposed plan, these housing societies will be supplied LNG at a fixed rate of Rs. 3,600 per MMBTU. It is pertinent to mention here that a maximum gas rate of Rs. 4,000 MMBTU is being charged to regular domestic consumers.

Notably, the government has been blending gas and RLNG for domestic consumers due to gas shortages, resulting in a noticeable hike in gas prices.

This decision is reportedly made in accordance with instructions from the SIFC.