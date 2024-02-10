Ghandhara Automobiles Reduces Chery Tiggo 4 Pro’s Price

Ghandhara Automobiles Limited has announced a special price offer for its crossover SUV, Tiggo 4 Pro, in Pakistan.

In an official statement, the company unveiled a special ex-factory price of Rs. 6,899,000 for the Tiggo 4 Pro. The vehicle is originally priced at Rs. 7,199,000.

“The special offer is a commitment from GAL to ensure that we continue to deliver high-quality products and services to our valued customers in these challenging times,” it said in its statement.

Tiggo 4 Pro stands out as the only crossover in the B segment available within this price range. Its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of producing 144 hp provides a powerful driving experience.

Following are some of its main features:

3 cabin screens

Electric sunroof

Black and red combination sporty interior

17-inch smoked alloy wheels with red brake calipers

PEPs entry and remote engine starter

Reverse camera with dynamic guides

It is important to note that the company hasn’t made any changes to the price of the second crossover SUV, Tiggo 8 Pro. Furthermore, Ghandhara Automobiles Limited is also offering a 10-year/1 million kilometers engine extended warranty.