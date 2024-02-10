Ghandhara Automobiles Reduces Chery Tiggo 4 Pro’s Price

Ghandhara Automobiles Limited has announced a special price offer for its crossover SUV, Tiggo 4 Pro, in Pakistan.
In an official statement, the company unveiled a special ex-factory price of Rs. 6,899,000 for the Tiggo 4 Pro. The vehicle is originally priced at Rs. 7,199,000.
“The special offer is a commitment from GAL to ensure that we continue to deliver high-quality products and services to our valued customers in these challenging times,” it said in its statement.
Tiggo 4 Pro stands out as the only crossover in the B segment available within this price range. Its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of producing 144 hp provides a powerful driving experience.
Following are some of its main features:
- 3 cabin screens
- Electric sunroof
- Black and red combination sporty interior
- 17-inch smoked alloy wheels with red brake calipers
- PEPs entry and remote engine starter
- Reverse camera with dynamic guides
It is important to note that the company hasn’t made any changes to the price of the second crossover SUV, Tiggo 8 Pro. Furthermore, Ghandhara Automobiles Limited is also offering a 10-year/1 million kilometers engine extended warranty.