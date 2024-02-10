News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Ghandhara Automobiles Reduces Chery Tiggo 4 Pro’s Price

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 10, 2024 | 2:37 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Ghandhara Automobiles Limited has announced a special price offer for its crossover SUV, Tiggo 4 Pro, in Pakistan.

In an official statement, the company unveiled a special ex-factory price of Rs. 6,899,000 for the Tiggo 4 Pro. The vehicle is originally priced at Rs. 7,199,000.

“The special offer is a commitment from GAL to ensure that we continue to deliver high-quality products and services to our valued customers in these challenging times,” it said in its statement.

Tiggo 4 Pro stands out as the only crossover in the B segment available within this price range. Its 1.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of producing 144 hp provides a powerful driving experience.

Following are some of its main features:

  • 3 cabin screens
  • Electric sunroof
  • Black and red combination sporty interior
  • 17-inch smoked alloy wheels with red brake calipers
  • PEPs entry and remote engine starter
  • Reverse camera with dynamic guides

It is important to note that the company hasn’t made any changes to the price of the second crossover SUV, Tiggo 8 Pro. Furthermore, Ghandhara Automobiles Limited is also offering a 10-year/1 million kilometers engine extended warranty.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Pakistani Celebrities Express Disappointment Over Delayed Election Results, Suspect Rigging
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>