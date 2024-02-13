Sazgar Engineering Achieves Record-Breaking Haval Car Sales in January 2024

In a positive development for Pakistan’s auto industry, Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) reached its highest-ever 4-wheeler sales in January 2024.

The company sold a total of 967 units compared to 436 in the same period last year. The increase in sales is primarily due to the company’s introduction of Hybrid HEV and HAVAL vehicles in November 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that SAZEW sold only 29 units in December 2023. Following are the company’s sales figures since January 2022:

January 2022: 12 units

February 2022: 43 units

March 2022: 71 units

April 2022: 107 units

May 2022: 75 units

June 2022: 115 units

July 2022: 6 units

August 2022: 21 units

September 2022: 93 units

October 2022: 133 units

November 2022: 217 units

December 2022: 27 units

January 2023: 436 units

February 2023: 310 units

March 2023: 118 units

April 2023: 89 units

May 2023: 149 units

June 2023: 228 units

July 2023: 135 units

August 2023: 298 units

September 2023: 302 units

October 2023: 253 units

November 2023: 269 units

December 2023: 29 units

In October last year, Sazgar Engineering slashed the prices of Haval H6 and Jolion by up to Rs. 400,000. The prices of Haval H6 1.5T, Haval H6 2.0, and its latest addition, the H6 HEV, were lowered by Rs. 400,000.

Similarly, the price of Haval Jolion was decreased by Rs. 350,000 and it now costs Rs. 7,949,000.