Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Date and Specs Confirmed

After a series of leaks and official teasers by Nothing, the British phone maker has finally confirmed a launch date for its upcoming budget phone, the Nothing Phone (2a). Nothing will be announcing the new phone on March 5.

Dubbed “Fresh Eyes,” the upcoming launch event sets an intriguing tone with its teaser image featuring enigmatic silhouettes reminiscent of eyes. While details regarding the device remain scarce, speculation arises as the shapes in the teaser align with the rear camera configuration of the anticipated Phone (2a). In this configuration, the primary and secondary cameras are horizontally aligned and positioned closer to the center of the device’s back.

Under the codename “Aerodactyl,” the Phone (2a) is poised to serve as a budget-friendly addition to the company’s product lineup. Early insights suggest that this new model may draw inspiration from the premium features of the Phone (2) while also promising to surpass its predecessor, the Phone (1), in every aspect.

Adding to the anticipation, the company recently unveiled its Glyph Developer Kit, a tool designed to grant developers access to the Glyph lighting system featured on Nothing smartphones. This move not only fosters innovation within the developer community but also hints at the brand’s commitment to offering unique and customizable user experiences.

Expected Specifications

The handset is set to boast a 6.7-inch OLED panel, powered by the Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. Imaging capabilities are slated to feature a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide lens, alongside a 32MP front-facing shooter for capturing selfies. Though the battery capacity remains unknown, it will have support for 45W fast charging and will run on Nothing OS 2.5 with Android 14 on top.

While speculation points towards a launch price of $360 in India, the cost in other regions, such as Europe, remains uncertain.