Peshawar Zalmi Appoint Muhammad Yousuf as Batting Consultant

Peshawar Zalmi have announced the appointment of legendary batter Muhammad Yousuf for the ninth season of Pakistan’s mega cricketing event.

Zalmi kickstarted their season today against the Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi stadium and their batters like Saim Ayub, Muhammad Haris, and Haseeb Ullah will look to gain some knowledge from their newly appointed batting mentor ahead of the grueling season.

Last year in November, Muhammad Yousuf was also appointed the head coach of the Pakistan Under 19 team by then Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, (PCB) Zaka Ashraf.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi also welcomed the induction of Muhammad Yousuf into the Zalmi family as their batting consultant. He said that young batters like Saim Ayub and Muhammad Haris will gain a lot of confidence, knowledge, and batting acumen under the mentorship of Yousuf.

Yousuf has broken many records during his playing days, he is the only Pakistani to score 1788 runs in a calendar year, a feat which he achieved in 2006. He was also the third Pakistani to cross 6,000 Test hundred runs after Javed Miandad and Inzamam Ul Haq.

The legendary batter has 39 International centuries to his name and has amassed 9,720 runs in ODIs and 7,530 runs in Tests.

Peshawar Zalmi has reached the final four times in PSL history and lifted the prestigious trophy in 2017, however, they have failed to get close to the holy grail in the last two seasons.

