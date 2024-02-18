PSL 9 – Match 3 Preview: Multan Sultans Host Karachi Kings at Their Fort

PSL 6 winners, Multan Sultans, host PSL 5 winners, Karachi Kings, as the two teams encounter to begin their PSL 9 campaign.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Sultans will try to reclaim their lost spot at the top of the table, where they expect themselves to be according to the pre-league preparation that they do.

Sultans acquired the services of Mohammad Wasim, ex-Chief Selector national team, who will further broaden the ‘digital’ planning behind executing various tactics during the match.

Karachi has a new leader, Shan Masood, who has come from the team they’ll be facing. Masood was recently given the responsibility of captaining the national Test team after Babar Azam resigned from the position. His first captaincy tour down under didn’t go according to plan, but a change of format and homely conditions can help him find greener pastures.

Head-To-Head Record

Multan’s team entered franchise cricket in 2018 after PCB decided to induct a sixth franchise into the league. They have faced KK 13 times, winning 5, and losing 6 matches, with two ending in No Result.

Team Win Loss No Result Multan Sultans 5 6 2 Karachi Kings 6 5 2

Pitch Report

Going by PSL8, Multan promises to be a batting deck. MS versus KK went down the wire when KK chased a 190+ total, but teams batting first (in Multan Stadium) won 4 out of 5 matches during PSL8.

In PSL8, Multan began their winning streak by defeating Quetta Gladiators in the same stadium. QG were rattled for 110, which MS chased easily with nine wickets in hand.

Expected Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan (C, WK) Reeza Hendricks Dawid Malan Tayyab Tahir Iftikhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah David Willey Chris Jordan Abbas Afridi Faisal Akram Shahnawaz Dahani

Karachi Kings:

James Vince Mohammad Akhlaq (WK) Shan Masood (C) Shoaib Malik Kieron Pollard Irfan Khan Niazi Mohammad Nawaz Anwar Ali Daniel Sams Hasan Ali Tabraiz Shamsi

