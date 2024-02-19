PSL 9 – Match 4 Preview: Lahore Qalandars Search For Their First Win As They Take On Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium tonight in their quest to pick up the first two points on the table while Quetta will look to assert their dominance on the standings with another win as both teams will play their second match of the PSL Season 9.

Qalandars possess a dangerous batting lineup, with Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, and Rassie Van der Dussen in the top order and the middle order which includes Abdullah Shafique and David Weise can help the team post a total above 200 in any game especially in home conditions, however their bowling has faltered big time with the likes of Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan with ordinary bowling line and lengths in the opening game.

Carlos Braithwaite has joined the squad as partial replacement for Shai Hope while Zimbabwe’s star allrounder Sikandar Raza will provide the much needed balance in their squad.

Surprisingly, Quetta Gladiators who have not finished in the top 4 of the PSL since 2019 have looked much more balanced, they have good death bowlers now in Muhammad Amir and Wasim Jr. Also their new spinners Akeal Hossein and Abrar Ahmed have helped in putting the breaks on the peddle if the openers tend to go ‘gung-ho’ like Peshawar did in their opening game. Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw and Sherfane Rutherford have shown that they have enough firepower in their batting armory.

In their 16 PSL encounters Lahore Qalandars has won 10 matches whereas Quetta Gladiators has registered 6 wins against them. In the last 5 matches, the Qalandars have triumphed over Quetta Gladiators in 4 encounters.

Rilee Rossouw and his men in purple will be eager to win the match and dethrone the opposition early on in the competition. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as the two teams battle it out in the PSL 2024.

Head to Head Record

Teams Matches Win Loss Quetta Gladiators 16 6 10 Lahore Qalandars 10 6

Pitch Report

Both the teams will prefer to chase in the match as the outfield will be wet because of the windy and rainy conditions, even though it will be a belter of a surface for the batters where the ball will come easily on the bat, but the weather can effect the surface and make it a bit two paced especially in the early overs of the powerplay. Variations by the bowlers and slower ones will be crucial while the batters will try to hit the ball down the ground with straight drives and cover drives.

Expected Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars:

Mirza Tahir Baig Fakhar Zaman Rassie van der Dussen Abdullah Shafique Lorcan Tucker (wk) Sikandar Raza David Wiese Shaheen Afridi (c) Haris Rauf Zaman Khan Jahandad Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy Saud Shakeel Rilee Rossouw (c) Sherfane Rutherford Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) Khwaja Nafay Abrar Ahmed Akeal Hossein M. Wasim Jr M. Hasnain M.Amir

