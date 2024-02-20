Karakoram Highway Blocked at Multiple Locations Due to Landslides

Intermittent rain and snowfall have disrupted daily life in Gilgit-Baltistan. According to reports, landslides have blocked the Karakoram Highway and Baltistan Road at multiple locations.

As a result, passengers traveling to and from Gilgit-Baltistan are stranded and unable to continue their journey. Temperatures dropping below freezing and the suspension of electricity have compounded their troubles.

As per the officials, rain and snowfall continued until the evening after starting in lower areas and snowfall in upper areas on Monday morning. Landslides have caused blockages along the Karakoram Highway at various points, including Achar Nallah in Kohistan and the Thore area, following rockfall triggered by rain.

Tourists, including children, women, and senior citizens, are stranded on both sides. A local source told a national daily that hundreds of vehicles are stranded at Achar Nallah in Kohistan on both sides of the Karakoram Highway.

Moreover, heavy snowfall has blocked the Baltistan Road at multiple locations in the Roundu area of Skardu.

The Ghizer-Shandur Road in the Bargho area is also blocked due to landslides, causing link roads in upper areas and inter-district roads to remain disconnected.

The upper areas of Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Skardu, Shigar, Khar­mang, Astore, and Ghanche received three to six inches of snowfall. Flights between Islamabad and Skardu, as well as Gilgit, were also suspended.