Karakoram Highway Blocked at Multiple Locations Due to Landslides

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 20, 2024 | 3:04 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Intermittent rain and snowfall have disrupted daily life in Gilgit-Baltistan. According to reports, landslides have blocked the Karakoram Highway and Baltistan Road at multiple locations.

As a result, passengers traveling to and from Gilgit-Baltistan are stranded and unable to continue their journey. Temperatures dropping below freezing and the suspension of electricity have compounded their troubles.

ALSO READ

As per the officials, rain and snowfall continued until the evening after starting in lower areas and snowfall in upper areas on Monday morning. Landslides have caused blockages along the Karakoram Highway at various points, including Achar Nallah in Kohistan and the Thore area, following rockfall triggered by rain.

Tourists, including children, women, and senior citizens, are stranded on both sides. A local source told a national daily that hundreds of vehicles are stranded at Achar Nallah in Kohistan on both sides of the Karakoram Highway.

Moreover, heavy snowfall has blocked the Baltistan Road at multiple locations in the Roundu area of Skardu.

ALSO READ

The Ghizer-Shandur Road in the Bargho area is also blocked due to landslides, causing link roads in upper areas and inter-district roads to remain disconnected.

The upper areas of Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Skardu, Shigar, Khar­mang, Astore, and Ghanche received three to six inches of snowfall. Flights between Islamabad and Skardu, as well as Gilgit, were also suspended.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Hira Mani Stuns with Sass and Style in Latest Shoot: A Glamorous Affair in Black
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>