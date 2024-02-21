Another Spell of Rain and Snow Coming Soon

Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department, Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, announced that a new spell of rain, hailstorms, and snow is expected across the country starting from February 25.

Furthermore, Karachi and parts of Balochistan are also expected to experience light showers accompanied by thunderstorms during this period.

ALSO READ How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Sarfaraz added that significant rainfall, along with snowfall in the northern regions, is forecasted starting from next week due to the influence of westerly waves.

“We are expecting some good rains from Feb 25, which will continue till March or may even extend to April under the influence of westerly waves”, he said.

ALSO READ Punjab Educational Boards Change Mode of Matric Exams

The Chief Meteorologist stated that snowfall on hills in the northern areas is also expected during this period, which would end fog and smog in the country. He advised the public to take necessary precautions during the expected weather conditions.

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz also announced good news for tourists who are planning to go to Swat and Chitral to enjoy snowfall. He said that these areas will experience heavy snowfall during this period.