Oppo Reno 11 Will Bring Generative AI to Global Customers

Chinese phone maker Oppo has officially announced that the Reno 11 series, launched last year, will be getting generative AI features in Q2, 2024 (April – June). The good news is that these features will not remain exclusive to China as they are rolling out to customers globally.

There are no details on what these AI features are going to be, but we can expect to see similar functions as its rivals including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8. One feature that has been confirmed, however, is the AI Eraser, which sounds like Google and Samsung’s Magic Eraser/Object Eraser.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12 and 12R Launch Globally With Biggest Cooling Systems to Date

Other than that, we can also expect to see a document summarizer that works on files as well as articles, custom wallpapers using prompts, and perhaps some AI improvements for calls such as noise cancellation, but there is no official confirmation from Oppo as of yet.

Oppo has also set up an AI center to boost its AI capabilities to “explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features that will enable OPPO to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of AI.”

ALSO READ OnePlus Watch 2 Appears in First Official Teaser

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo said:

Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes. Oppo is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI Smartphones.

The Oppo Reno 11 lineup features only three smartphones so far, namely the Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro, and Reno 11 F. Knowing Oppo, we will likely get more Reno 11 models before getting the new generation Reno 12 devices.