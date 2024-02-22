6 Holidays Expected on Eid-ul-Fitr in UAE

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to start on Tuesday, March 12, in the United Arab Emirates, according to the latest astronomical calculations.

The month of fasting is likely to span the full 30 days, potentially leading to a six-day holiday for the residents of the UAE to observe the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.

Khadijah Ahmad, Operations Manager, Dubai Astronomy Group said that “as per (astronomical) maps, on March 11, the Moon is quite visible with the naked eye in many regions, suggesting that (the next day — March 12) … is a likely date for the start of Ramadan.”

According to the expert’s assessment, the holy month is expected to last 30 days based on astronomical calculations. If this is the case, Ramadan 30 will fall on Wednesday, April 10.

As per the recently released list of holidays by the UAE government for both the public and private sectors, residents are set to enjoy an extended break from Ramadan 29 through Shawwal 3 to observe Eid Al Fitr.

If the astronomical calculations prove accurate, the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates range from Tuesday, April 9 (Ramadan 29), to Saturday, April 13 (Shawwal 3). Taking into account the Sunday weekend, this results in a six-day break for the residents.

Ramadan in Dubai is expected to start with days lasting around 13 hours and 45 minutes. It will then gradually increase to approximately 14 hours and 25 minutes by the end of the month.