Pakistan to Export JF-17 Fighter Jets to Azerbaijan in Its Biggest Ever Defense Deal

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 6:38 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has reportedly inked the largest defense export deal in the country’s history with the Azerbaijan Air Force, reported Azerbaijani newspaper AzerNews.

The agreement, valued at $1.6 billion, reportedly includes the sale of JF-17C Block-III fighter jets along with arrangements for training and ammunition.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) was founded in 1971 by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). It is responsible for the manufacturing of aircraft and avionics systems for the Pakistani military.

Last year in November, JF-17 Block III made its Dubai air show debut with an appearance in the static park. According to the PAF, the “JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jet epitomizes the pinnacle of modern aerial warfare technology.”

ALSO READ

It is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, enhanced weaponry, and advanced electronic warfare systems.

Furthermore, the JF-17 Block III boasts superior maneuverability, extended range, and enhanced combat capabilities.

Via: AzerNews

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nimra Mehra Named Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for February 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>