Pakistan to Export JF-17 Fighter Jets to Azerbaijan in Its Biggest Ever Defense Deal

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has reportedly inked the largest defense export deal in the country’s history with the Azerbaijan Air Force, reported Azerbaijani newspaper AzerNews.

The agreement, valued at $1.6 billion, reportedly includes the sale of JF-17C Block-III fighter jets along with arrangements for training and ammunition.

ALSO READ Turkey Successfully Produces 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet After Refusal From US

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) was founded in 1971 by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). It is responsible for the manufacturing of aircraft and avionics systems for the Pakistani military.

Last year in November, JF-17 Block III made its Dubai air show debut with an appearance in the static park. According to the PAF, the “JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jet epitomizes the pinnacle of modern aerial warfare technology.”

ALSO READ Scientists Reveal Dangerous Side Effects of Most Famous COVID-19 Vaccines

It is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, enhanced weaponry, and advanced electronic warfare systems.

Furthermore, the JF-17 Block III boasts superior maneuverability, extended range, and enhanced combat capabilities.

Via: AzerNews