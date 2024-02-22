Controversy Erupts as DRS Changes Trajectory During Islamabad Vs. Quetta PSL 9 Match [Images]

Quetta Gladiators batter Rilee Rossouw survived against Islamabad United’s Salman Ali Agha as the Decision Review System (DRS) apparently malfunctioned, which changed the trajectory of the ball at an extremely crucial stage when Quetta still needed 54 runs off 50 balls.

The match was poised nicely and the Islamabad United players were absolutely shell-shocked including the Umpire Aleem Dar. The match could’ve turned completely into Islamabad’s favour if the DRS had worked appropriately.

DRS is now been controlled by those who controlled #Elections2024 in Pakistan? Cricket to baksh do 🖐️🖐️🖐️#PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/P7tffuunby — Tahir Naqvi (@Tahir51116030) February 22, 2024

Just imagine if this DRS would have been in India. #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/SAvAN6GyKi — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 22, 2024

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United and restricted the two time PSL winners to a total of 138-9.

Both teams have had a good start but the United needed the decision to go their way in this match as they suffered a defeat against Multan Sultans in the previous match.

