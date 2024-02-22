PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Controversy Erupts as DRS Changes Trajectory During Islamabad Vs. Quetta PSL 9 Match [Images]

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 10:20 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Quetta Gladiators batter Rilee Rossouw survived against Islamabad United’s Salman Ali Agha as the Decision Review System (DRS) apparently malfunctioned, which changed the trajectory of the ball at an extremely crucial stage when Quetta still needed 54 runs off 50 balls.

ALSO READ

The match was poised nicely and the Islamabad United players were absolutely shell-shocked including the Umpire Aleem Dar. The match could’ve turned completely into Islamabad’s favour if the DRS had worked appropriately.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United and restricted the two time PSL winners to a total of 138-9.

ALSO READ

Both teams have had a good start but the United needed the decision to go their way in this match as they suffered a defeat against Multan Sultans in the previous match.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points TablePSL Squads.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>