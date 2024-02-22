Nearly 100 Illegal Housing and Farming Schemes Operating in Islamabad

As many as 98 illegal agro-farming and housing schemes are operating in Islamabad’s Zones 3 & 4 according to Capital Development Authority (CDA) documents seen by ProPakistani.

These schemes lack the necessary approval from the CDA and have sidestepped essential codal formalities mandated by ICT (Zoning) regulations. Despite their unauthorized status, these schemes are actively promoting plots for sale, drawing attention to significant regulatory oversight.

Among the flagged schemes are Royal City Housing Scheme, Japan Valley, Simly Valley (1&2), Satti Town, Abdullah Gardens, Canterbury Enclave, Qurtbal Town, Commoners Sky Garden (Flower Valley), Madina Enclave Phase-I, Star Villas Housing Scheme, Saif Gardens, Babar Enclave, Doctors Enclave, Green Avenue-II, Hammad Town, Marwa Town, Media City-1, Paradise Point HS, Government Officers Co-operative Housing Scheme, Badar Farms, Green Field, Shaheen Farms, Kohsar Enclave, Green Meadows (North Ridge) Housing Scheme, Al-Rayan Society, Katrsaz Villas, Major Makhdoom Society, Green Hills, Arcadia City, Aryan Enclave, Adil Valley, Adil Farms, Al-Syed Avenue, Al-Rehman City View, Al-Rehman Villas, AI-Huda Town, Ali Model Town, Asian Ranches Villas, Arsalan Town, Abu Bakar Town, Ameer Khan Enclave, Blue Enclave/ Star Home, Burma Town, Bylee Town, Bara Kahu Enclave, Bani Gala Hill View, Commoners Sky Garden (Flower Valley).

The illegal agro-farming and housing schemes also include City View, City Town, Capital Gardens, Dream Land City, Faisal Town, Ghouri Town, Green Avenue, Green View Villas, Green Valley, Gulberg Town, Gulf Residencia, Green Residencia, Hill View Houses, Iqbal Town, Ideal Residencia, Ittifaq Town, Islamabad Saif Garden, J&K Farm Housing Scheme, Kiani Town, Land Sub-division sponsored by Mr. Shahzad, Madina Town, Muslim Town, Margalla Gardens, Mufti Mehmood Enclave, Makkah Town, New University Town, Olive Wood Farms, OGDCL Town, Park Lane Valley, PTV Colony, Rawal Enclave, Royal Homes/Residencia, Spring Valley, Sama Town, Tricon Agro-Farms, The Enclave Housing Scheme, Danyal Town, Ghakar Town, and Usama Town.

The illegal schemes serve as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by unregulated urban expansion and the urgent need for stricter enforcement measures. As the authority issues a cautionary advisory against engaging in transactions related to these illegal schemes, attention is drawn to the broader implications for urban planning and development in Islamabad.