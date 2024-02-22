Turkey Successfully Produces 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet After Refusal From US

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 4:56 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Turkey has become the fourth country in the world to indigenously manufacture fifth-generation fighter aircraft following the successful maiden flight of its domestically produced fighter jet, KAAN.

Turkey has now joined the list of USA, Russia and China in independently manufacturing fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Turkey’s efforts to acquire a fifth-generation fighter have seen significant advancement due to the procurement of S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

ALSO READ

In 2019, Turkey was expelled from the US-led F-35 program. In a statement on Wednesday, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced the successful maiden flight of KAAN.

The aircraft can be seen taking off, flying, and landing at Akinci Air Base in a video posted on social media. According to the CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries, Temel Kotil, the aircraft reached an impressive height of 8,000 feet during its 13-minute long flight.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saheefa Jabbar Returns to Our TV Screens in Comedy Series ‘Rafta Rafta’
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>