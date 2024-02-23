foodpanda Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Pakistan

foodpanda has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Pakistan for the year 2024-25. This distinguished recognition highlights foodpanda’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment characterized by a positive culture, career development opportunities, effective leadership, and talent management.

The Best Places to Work program is an esteemed international initiative that certifies and recognizes workplaces that lead the way in redefining the employee experience around the world.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda, commented on the achievement: “This recognition marks an important milestone in foodpanda Pakistan’s journey, and we are deeply grateful to our team members for their continuous dedication and hard work. It’s a matter of immense pride to be in a leading position when it comes to providing employees with an enriching and fulfilling work experience, and we firmly believe that together, we stand taller.”

At foodpanda, the focus has always been on creating an inclusive and supportive environment where employees can thrive and realize their full potential. The company remains dedicated to continuously improving its people practices based on valuable feedback from its employees.

As foodpanda continues its journey towards excellence, it remains committed to fostering a workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, innovation, and growth. The company’s firm dedication to employee satisfaction ensures that it will continue to be recognized as one of the best places to work, both in Pakistan and globally.