IMF Tight-Lipped on Imran Khan’s Audit Demand

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has refused to comment on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan writing a letter to it asking for an audit of the recently held General Elections.

“I’m not going to comment on ongoing political developments. So, I don’t have anything else to add to what I just said,” Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the IMF said during a press briefing on Thursday in response to a query regarding the incarcerated ex-PM.

On whether Pakistan was in line with all the requirements of Stand-By Arrangement for its third trench of $1.1 billion which is due next, Kozack said the IMF Executive Board approved the first review of the SBA, with Pakistan that brought total disbursements under the Stand-By Arrangement to $1.9 billion. “The Stand-By Arrangement is supporting the authority’s efforts to stabilize the economy and to, of course, with a strong focus on protecting the most vulnerable,” she said.

During the period of the caretaker government, the authorities have maintained economic stability. This has been done through strict adherence to fiscal targets while also protecting the social safety net. It has been done by maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to control inflation and to continue to build up foreign exchange reserves.

“We look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan’s citizens. And I am going to leave it at that,” she added.