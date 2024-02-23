Mohammad Hafeez Responds To Azam Khan’s Comments On Pakistani Coaches

Islamabad United’s wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan expressed his reservations about Pakistani coaches in an interview during the ILT20 league, lamenting that the local coaches do not get the best out of him and that he does not get enough chances to prove his mettle at the International stage.

Azam Khan represented the Dessert Vipers during the ILT20 and he was recently selected for the New Zealand series under Mohammad Hafeez’s stewardship as a team director, after good performances in the Caribbean Premier League.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter also said that his body weight was always the subject of ridicule and that foreign coaches got the best out of his abilities rather than focusing on his fitness.

To this, the former Pakistan Team director, Mohammad Hafeez responded that there is no compromise on fitness and lamented that during his time, he asked Azam Khan to work hard on his fitness and he will be the only player whose fitness can get leverage considering that he tries to improve it according to the requirements of the modern game.

Hafeez reiterated that he was included in the squad because of his outstanding power-hitting skills and abilities not because of his fitness and he would only stay in the plans if he showed tangible results regarding his fitness but in those two months there was no improvement.

Azam Khan currently represents Islamabad United in PSL, a team that recently lost two back-to-back matches against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

