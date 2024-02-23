Pakistan Speaks Against Israel at International Court of Justice

Pakistan has presented its arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli brutal actions against Palestine, particularly in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam represented Pakistan’s stance during the proceedings.

The ICJ is conducting the hearing following a request from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The case was initiated by South Africa and has been ongoing at the ICJ for the past four days.

The current conflict escalated with Israel’s invasion and subsequent strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of over 28,000 Palestinians thus far.

Following an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, during which over 240 people were taken hostage, Israel declared war on the group.