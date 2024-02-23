PTI ‘Softens’ IMF Demand For Election Audit

Former Primer Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has adjusted its stance on writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asking for an audit of the recently held General Elections.

“For PTI Pakistan will always be first and foremost. We believe that Pakistan should continue to engage with IMF in order to ensure financial discipline, good governance and economic stability which is critical for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” PTI quoted Barrister Ali Zafar in a press statement on X.

“While we will continue to support all steps in this direction taken for the benefit of the country and in national interest, PTI will continue its struggle for democracy and raise its voice at all forums and expect the international community’s support,” the PTI leader added.

This comes after the IMF’s Director of Communications Julie Kozack on Friday refused to comment on a query regarding Khan’s request to probe the February 9 elections.

“I’m not going to comment on ongoing political developments. So, I don’t have anything else to add to what I just said,” she said.

“We look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan’s citizens. And I am going to leave it at that,” she added.