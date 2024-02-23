Weather Department Predicts Return of Rain and Snowfall

A westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan on the 25th (night) and may grip upper parts of the country on the 26th of February, the PMD has predicted.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with few heavy falls is expected in Balochistan’s Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Sibbi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu on 25th (night) and 26th Feb.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu and Waziristan from 25th (night) to 27th Feb with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 25th (night) to 27th Feb with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on 26th (evening/night) & 27th Feb. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

Cloudy weather with gusty winds is expected in southern parts of Sindh on 25th & 26th Feb.

Possible impacts and advice:

Snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in north Balochistan and heavy rain may cause flash flooding in local nullahs/streams in Balochistan particularly in Gwadar, Ketch, Panjgur and Awaran districts on 26th February.

Snowfall may disrupt roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on 26th (evening/night) & 27th February.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc.

Farmers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.