ECP Announces Date for Election of Next President of Pakistan

Quoting the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) sources, various news outlets have reported that the upcoming Presidential election in the country is expected to take place on March 9, 2024.

Furthermore, the Election Commission will unveil a formal timetable for the Presidential election. It is pertinent to mention that the 5-year constitutional term of President Arif Alvi ended on September 8 last year.

However, due to the caretaker setup in the country, President Arif Alvi continues to fulfill the responsibilities of the office.

According to the constitution, he can serve as the President for one month after the election and can remain in his position until a new President is elected.

Recently, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reached an agreement to form a coalition government in the Centre.

According to the agreement between the two parties, Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for the Prime Minister and Asif Ali Zardari for the office of the President of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto has already announced that the PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and they are in a position to form the government.