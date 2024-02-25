PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 – Match 12: Peshawar Zalmi Win a Thriller Against Lahore

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 25, 2024 | 11:10 pm

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, which worsens the LQ campaign even more.

Second match of the day, the toss was won by Shaheen Shah Afridi who elected to field first.

Peshawar Zalmi posted PSL 9’s highest total, 211-4, courtesy a 88-run knock from youngster Saim Ayub. He was well-backed by captain Babar Azam, 48, and Rovman Powell, 46, as the KPK side posted the mammoth total.

Lahore Qalandars missed the in-form Haris Rauf, as he’s suffered an injury which will keep him out of PSL 9. LQ captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-0-33-3) , remained the most impressive bowler, while the others got hammered around the park.

Lahore Qalandars innings ended at 203-6 in the allotted 20 overs, with South African batter Rassie van der Dussen ending at 104*

Saim Ayub (1-0-3-0) started the second innings with an economical start, although only Arif Yaqoob (3-0-21-0) could continue the positive economy.

Luke Wood (4-0-46-1), Naveen-ul-Haq (4-0-50-2), Paul Walter (4-0-41-1) and Salman Irshad (4-0-39-1) remained expensive during the entirety of the match.

Saim Ayub was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

