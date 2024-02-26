Newly Elected CM Punjab Announces Ramadan Relief Package

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 26, 2024 | 5:38 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and political heir, Maryam Nawaz, on Monday became the first-ever woman chief minister of Punjab.

After being elected as the CM, Maryam Nawaz made several important announcements during her speech. The newly-elected CM Punjab announced a Ramazan relief package, Nigheban, for the province.

ALSO READ

According to Maryam Nawaz, it comprises essentials valued between Rs. 6.5 to Rs. 7 million, which will be distributed to the public’s doorsteps during Ramadan.

She also announced to set up marketplaces offering essential items at subsidized rates. Furthermore, CM Punjab announced the provision of free medicines at every government hospital across the province from today.

ALSO READ

In another major announcement, she added that Punjab’s first air ambulance will be announced within the next 3 months to enhance healthcare services for residents in mountainous and hilly regions.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced a dedicated helpline for women, adding that the safety of women in the province was her first priority.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

    • lens

    Legendary Musical Icon Pankaj Udhas Passes Away
    Read more in lens

    perspective

    Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
    Read more in perspective
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >