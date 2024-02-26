Newly Elected CM Punjab Announces Ramadan Relief Package

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and political heir, Maryam Nawaz, on Monday became the first-ever woman chief minister of Punjab.

After being elected as the CM, Maryam Nawaz made several important announcements during her speech. The newly-elected CM Punjab announced a Ramazan relief package, Nigheban, for the province.

According to Maryam Nawaz, it comprises essentials valued between Rs. 6.5 to Rs. 7 million, which will be distributed to the public’s doorsteps during Ramadan.

She also announced to set up marketplaces offering essential items at subsidized rates. Furthermore, CM Punjab announced the provision of free medicines at every government hospital across the province from today.

In another major announcement, she added that Punjab’s first air ambulance will be announced within the next 3 months to enhance healthcare services for residents in mountainous and hilly regions.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced a dedicated helpline for women, adding that the safety of women in the province was her first priority.