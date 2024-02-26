PIA Air Hostess Writes Ironic Note Before ‘Going Missing’ in Canada

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 26, 2024

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is once again back in the news for all the wrong reasons as one more air hostess reportedly disappeared while on duty in Canada.

According to a private news channel, air hostess Maryam Raza, who was supposed to be on duty for flight PK 782 from Pakistan to Toronto, did not appear for duty on the return flight, PK 784 from Toronto to Karachi.

The report revealed that during the investigation, a note expressing gratitude to PIA was found alongside her hanging uniform in her room. The note read, “Thank you, PIA.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is the third case this year of PIA flight attendants allegedly going missing while on duty, with two of them being women.

Despite taking different measures, including collecting passports of flight attendants assigned to Toronto flights, PIA has failed to prevent such incidents from happening.

As per the report, low pay and a lack of job security within the national airline are some of the reasons cited for the incidents involving flight attendants allegedly ‘slipping’ while on duty.

Note: The featured image used is only for illustration purposes.

