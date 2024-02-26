Passport Offices to Operate on Weekends to Facilitate Hajj Pilgrims

Directorate General of Immigration and Passport has announced that the passport delivery counters would remain open on weekends across the country to facilitate Haj pilgrims from March 2 to March 15.

In a statement issued by the Directorate, Director General of Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that the decision was taken to facilitate Hajj pilgrims.

According to Qazi, those intending to perform the upcoming Hajj can also visit the passport delivery centers on Saturdays and Sundays between March 2 to March 15.

He further highlighted that citizens could also reach out to the passport office from 9 am to 1 pm, including on Fridays, to obtain their passports.

According to a spokesman, the issuance of passports for prospective Hajj pilgrims has commenced across the country, bringing relief and anticipation to thousands of individuals preparing to perform Hajj.

The spokesperson stated that regional passport offices remain open on Saturdays to facilitate the smooth processing of passport applications.

The issuance of passports is specifically targeted at the 28,000 Hajj pilgrims opting for the official package for the pilgrimage. They are urged to promptly approach the relevant passport office to initiate the necessary procedure.

According to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, it’s important to note that the process involves biometric verification. Following this, the passports need to be submitted to the respective banks.

The spokesman emphasized the importance of pilgrims adhering to the designated timelines, adding that the last date for passport submission to banks is set for February 26.