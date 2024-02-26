Saudi Arabia Announces Massive Fines for Breaking Rules During Hajj

Saudi Arabia has issued a strict warning to those who are planning to perform the upcoming Hajj without obtaining the necessary permits.

The authorities have announced stringent penalties for individuals found to be violating Hajj regulations.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, those performing Hajj without obtaining necessary permits will face a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi riyals.

Furthermore, obtaining a permit for transporting pilgrims has also been made mandatory and those violating the order will also face a similar fine.

In addition to the 50,000 Saudi riyals, such individuals will be jailed for six months, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, they will be banned from entering Saudi Arabia for a period of 10 years. The authorities have announced that individuals found violating these regulations will face public discredit through media channels.